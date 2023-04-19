Home States Odisha

Zero tolerance for discrimination in IITs: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The council discussed the issues of mental health and wellness of students in the backdrop of alleged suicides.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should have zero tolerance to any kind of discrimination on the campus, Union Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Tuesday.

Taking part in the discussions after inaugurating the 55th meeting of the Council of Indian Institute of Technology, being hosted by IIT-Bhubaneswar here, the Union Minister expressed his grief over the recent student suicides in IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras and called upon the directors to be proactive in providing all support to students including developing a robust mechanism of zero tolerance for discrimination in institutes.

The council discussed the issues of mental health and wellness of students in the backdrop of alleged suicides. Director, IIT Gandhinagar, Prof Rajat Moona pointed to underlying societal, psychological and other health issues as possible reasons behind depression among students. The council focussed on the need of robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure or rejection among students.

The minister emphasised that IITs should be a vehicle for lok kalyan (public welfare). He said the Education ministry is committed to transform IITs into world-class innovation and entrepreneurial universities. “IITs being the premier technical institutions of our country, they strengthen India’s brand globally and create solutions for global welfare. Our IITs will be the torchbearers of a Vikasit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Pradhan stated.  

The apex coordination body of all the 23 premier engineering colleges met after a gap of two years.The meeting was attended by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, AICTE Chairman Dr TG Sitharam and director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IITs Dharmendra Pradhan discrimination
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp