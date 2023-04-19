Zero tolerance for discrimination in IITs: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should have zero tolerance to any kind of discrimination on the campus, Union Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Tuesday.

Taking part in the discussions after inaugurating the 55th meeting of the Council of Indian Institute of Technology, being hosted by IIT-Bhubaneswar here, the Union Minister expressed his grief over the recent student suicides in IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras and called upon the directors to be proactive in providing all support to students including developing a robust mechanism of zero tolerance for discrimination in institutes.

The council discussed the issues of mental health and wellness of students in the backdrop of alleged suicides. Director, IIT Gandhinagar, Prof Rajat Moona pointed to underlying societal, psychological and other health issues as possible reasons behind depression among students. The council focussed on the need of robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure or rejection among students.

The minister emphasised that IITs should be a vehicle for lok kalyan (public welfare). He said the Education ministry is committed to transform IITs into world-class innovation and entrepreneurial universities. “IITs being the premier technical institutions of our country, they strengthen India’s brand globally and create solutions for global welfare. Our IITs will be the torchbearers of a Vikasit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Pradhan stated.

The apex coordination body of all the 23 premier engineering colleges met after a gap of two years.The meeting was attended by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, AICTE Chairman Dr TG Sitharam and director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar among others.

