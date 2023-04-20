Odisha CM inaugurates Jaipur Foot Centre in Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated an artificial limb manufacturing centre of famous Jaipur Foot, called Biju Mahabir Jaipur Foot Centre at Gurjang in Khurda district.The chief minister said the objective of the centre is to provide artificial limbs to differently-abled people of Odisha. Stating that the differently-abled form a vital part of society, he said their proper rehabilitation is the responsibility of all. He said the government is working to provide better services to the differently-abled and steps are being taken to empower them through training along with rehabilitation.

The chief minister praised the founder of Jaipur Foot Centre, DR Mehta, and said he has emerged as a blessing fpr lakhs of people with disabilities. His commitment to society is an inspiration to all. Naveen said the state government will provide support for the campaign in Odisha. “Jaipur Foot is a unique product made with indigenous know-how, which can fully enable the differently-abled”, he added.

The chief minister also launched a mobile vehicle to provide artificial limbs to the differently-abled. Jaipur Foot Centre was established in 1975 by founder Padma Bhushan DR Mehta who founded Bhagavan Mahabir Viklang Sena Samiti. Now, it has gained fame in the country and abroad as Jaipur Foot Centre. It has earned a reputation as one of the world’s best organisations in the field of providing artificial limbs to the differently-abled persons.

