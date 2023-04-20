Overhead tank defunct, slum dwellers struggle for water in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In absence of distribution network, the new overhead tank in D Cabin area of Bondamunda here has failed to serve it purpose, leaving thousands of slum dwellers reeling under water scarcity amid the intense heatwave conditions.

The new overhead tank in

D Cabin area of Bondamunda | Express

Completed over a year back, the overhead tank was set up to provide safe drinking water to scores of slums in the wards of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). It was constructed by the Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) under the Urban Infrastructure Development for Small and Medium Towns project.

The tank project envisages supply of piped water to the entire Bondamunda area excluding Railway Colony. Sources said only a handful of households have been given piped water connections with metering provisions, but water is yet to be released. Former councilor Subash Panda said the tank was filled with water on a trial basis last year. But it developed leakage.

Though the leak was repaired, no steps were taken to supply water. “Most of the people in the slums depend on tube-wells. The situation has turned grim as installation of new tube-wells has been stopped while many of the existing ones have become defunct,” he claimed. Superintending engineer of PHEO Adil Mohammed said piped water supply from the overhead tank will start before next summer.

