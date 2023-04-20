Sambalpur violence: Vishva Hindu Parishad bandh hits life in Western Odisha

By Express News Service

Normal life was paralysed across several districts of Western Odisha due to the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 14 districts on Wednesday over the recent violence in Sambalpur between April 12 and 14.

Clamped with curfew orders since last five days, the streets remained deserted even during the relaxation period in the first half because of the bandh. VHP district president, Rajkumar Badpanda said, “The bandh was observed peacefully and the people of the district suo motu extended support to the bandh.”

Similarly, in the neighbouring Bargarh and Deogarh districts, the bandh passed-off peacefully except picketing at a few places.

Vehicles on NH-353 remained stranded for hours in Nuapada as the agitators blocked the highway near Khariar. At Sundargarh district headquarter town, government and private offices, educational institutions, shops and other commercial establishments were shut, while commercial and transport vehicles kept off the road. Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns too witnessed similar situation.

However, Rourkela city having substantial influence of the BJP, VHP or Bajrang Dal did not have much impact. Few shops remained closed, while all other activities went on without any disruption. In Kalahandi, normal life was paralysed in Bhawanipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Jaipatna, Koksara, Narla, M.Rampur, Kalampur and other parts of the district. Vehicles remained off the road and shops and business establishments were shut. The streets wore a deserted look and picketing was done by VHP and Bajrang Dal volunteers near University Chowk , Gandhi Chowk and women’s college square besides at Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Jaipatna.

The bandh impact was felt across Koraput district as well. Normal life was affected in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad, Sunabeda areas with markets, educational institutions, banks, post offices remaining closed. Vehicular traffic on State and National highway was paralysed during the 12-hour bandh.

Elaborate arrangements were made in Jeypore by police anticipating law and order situation during the protest. Jeypore SDPO Harisha BC informed there was no untoward incident reported during the bandh.

Similarly, the bandh in Balangir district was total and peaceful. In Malkangiri, the VHP, Bajrang Dal and BJP activists picketed at several places and blocked roads disrupting traffic. Business establishments downed shutters and passengers were stranded for hours.

Curfew on, internet suspension continues

Sambalpur: As curfew continues to remain in force in the city, as many as 45 platoons of police have been deployed across the city. People are not being allowed to move out of their houses beyond the relaxation hours. Moreover, while internet remains suspended in Sambalpur city for around a week now, on Wednesday the services were partially resumed in other blocks of the district.

