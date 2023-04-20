Home States Odisha

Sanitation workers’ death: NHRC takes cognisance of complaint in Cuttack

Acting on a complaint filed by Akhand, a Pipili-based human rights activist, the commission had sought report from police commissioner of Bhubaneswar - Cuttack.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo

National Human Rights Commission Logo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The death of two workers due to asphyxiation while cleaning sewage tanks in CDA sector-10 in Cuttack two years back, is back in focus with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) taking cognisance of a complaint seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint filed by Akhand, a Pipili-based human rights activist, the commission had sought report from police commissioner of Bhubaneswar - Cuttack. A report was submitted in pursuance to the order on January 7, 2023. The police commissioner’s report stated that two persons - P Shankar and Bishnu Naik had lost their lives while one D Shiva was injured while cleaning a broad manhole of underground sewer network without any prescribed protection.

Taking note of it, the NHRC issued a show cause notice to the chief secretary of Odisha seeking reply within four weeks as to why the commission should not recommend payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

“From the perusal of the report, it transpires that it is quite apparent that during the departmental enquiry, it was found that Pradyut Kumar Sahu, junior engineer (PHD) and Deepak Kumar Naik (contractor) are responsible for this unfortunate incident which reflects that the incident took place due to the negligence on the part of the government employees for which the state is vicariously liable as the human rights of the two deceased persons and one person undergoing treatment have been violated”, the NHRC said in the notice.

The commission also sought information on whether any compensation has been paid to the injured person for the negligence on the part of the government employees and the nature of injuries sustained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Cuttack Sanitation workers’ death
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp