Two minor tribal girls gang raped in Odisha's Kalahandi district

The sexual assault, which took place on April 16, came to the fore on Thursday after their parents lodged a written complaint with police demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Published: 20th April 2023 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Two minor tribal girls were allegedly gang raped by a group of unidentified miscreants in Bengaon under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district.

The sexual assault, which took place on April 16, came to the fore on Thursday after their parents lodged a written complaint with police demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Police sources said, a group of five youths forcibly waylaid three minor girls when they were returning home after watching Tarini Yatra in their locality. 

While one of them managed to escape, two were taken to an isolated place and gang raped.

The victims initially hesitated to intimate parents due to shame and social stigma. When their parents came to know about it, they consulted their community members and lodged a complaint with the police.

Grade II constable of Bijepur police station Lingaraj Sethi said they have started an investigation to trace the accused persons. A case has been registered in this connection and the minor girls have been sent to Bhawanipatna government hospital for medical examination, he said.

The Kalahandi District Adivasi Sangh has condemned the heinous crime. Stating that such crimes on tribal women will not be tolerated, president of the Sangh Prakash Majhi demanded arrest of the miscreants within 24 hours.

“The vulnerable tribal community needs special attention and protection. A special team of the Sangh will visit the area to take stock of the situation. Further course action will be decided after a meeting of the executive body of the Sangh,” he said.

BJP MP Basanta Kumar Panda expressed his concern over the incident. He said the accused youths need to be arrested immediately and prosecuted. “As per the latest NCRB report, Odisha is leading in rape cases and this incidence substantiates it. There is a strong discontentment among the tribal community following the incident,” he said.

