Home States Odisha

Committed to make Odisha skill hub of the world: CM Naveen Patnaik

Seeks participation of private sector to achieve the govt’s objective

Published: 21st April 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik and dignitaries at Odisha Skill Convlave 2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government is committed to make Odisha a skill hub of the world and urged the industries and private sector to come forward to partner with it in the endeavour.

Inaugurating the first Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 at Kalinga Stadium here, the chief minister said Brand ‘Skilled-in-Odisha’ is now ready to shine across the globe. “The time has come when people are asking ‘Are you skilled or Skilled-in-Odisha’. However, we cannot achieve our goals without the active participation of the private sector,” Naveen said while urging industries and industry leaders to join the initiative.

Stating that Odisha government is committed to the cause of skill development, he said several initiatives including transforming the lives of 70 lakh women Mission Shakti members by supporting them to become small and medium enterprises and promoting startups and nano-unicorns have already been launched in the state.

Besides, the state government has also made budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore this year for a new scheme called ‘Nua Odisha’ to train one lakh youth in future technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality-virtual reality, data science, 3D printing and others.  

“We all should work together to develop policies and programmes that not only promote skill development but also ensure those skills are recognised and valued in the job market. Collaborative efforts by the centre, state, industry, academia and civil society is needed to achieve the objective,” he stated.

“Today’s event is a testimony to the chief minister’s vision for making Odisha a sandbox of innovation and building a reputation of the state’s capital to become a global benchmark in transformational technology and skilling,” said Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi.  

Chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the mega skill conclave will be a huge platform for deliberation, convergence and collaboration among policy makers, industry leaders, academicians and students.

“The event intends to bring all the stakeholders of skilling ecosystem under one roof for churning out ideas and giving a direction to the skilling community,” said SDTE secretary Usha Padhee.  FICCI president Subhrakant Panda said the idea of Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 is to invest in the people of Odisha and take skilling to a new level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Odisha Skill Conclave 2023
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp