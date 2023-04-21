Home States Odisha

CSM Tech’s blockchain take to check fake credentials

The blockchain enabled system has been designed in such a way that eases the process of background validation of talent, especially their work experience.

BHUBANESWAR: CSM Tech, a leading IT consulting company with an active business footprint in Africa, North America and Dubai, has developed an employee records’ verification system predicated on blockchain technology.

The unique and tamper-proof solution ‘ProofChain’ enables third-party verifiers to validate the work experience of candidates. The blockchain-based employee credential  system has been rolled out at a time when IT firms are flooded with fake academic qualifications and work experiences by job aspirants to bag offers.

For any IT company, conducting background checks on a candidate is a cumbersome and time devouring process, which is customarily outsourced to third party agencies. Amid talent crunch and fear of skilled digital talent joining competing companies, IT firms usually on-board candidates first and do the authentication later.

The blockchain enabled system has been designed in such a way that eases the process of background validation of talent, especially their work experience. The system has been developed on HyperLedger Fabric, an open source blockchain platform.

CSM Tech Founder and CEO Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said since the system is underpinned by blockchain technology, there is no scope of tampering or altering the data or records of employees. “ProofChain will not just ease the employee verification process, but set a new benchmark for IT companies to adopt blockchain platforms on scale for onboarding talent with verified credentials,” he said.

