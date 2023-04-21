Home States Odisha

Orissa HC grants bail to 22 BJP Yuva Morcha members

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least 22 BJP Yuva Morcha members including its state unit president Irasis Acharya who were arrested following clashes with police during a protest in Bhubaneswar on February 28, were granted bail by the Orissa High Court on Thursday.

Irasis and others were arrested in the incident in which several policemen were injured during a protest alleging lawlessness in the state and demanding CBI probe into the murder of Minister Naba Das. A case was registered at the Capital police station the same day and they were booked under various charges including attempt to murder.

The saffron party workers had moved the high court for regular bail on March 20 after their pleas were rejected by the district and sessions court in the state capital on March 16.  Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, who appeared on the petitioners’ behalf  made a special mention before the Chief Justice on April 10, for  early listing of their bail pleas.

When the bail petitions were taken up for hearing by Justice SK Sahoo on Thursday, Acharya arguing on behalf of the petitioners submitted that normally those arrested in connection with such protests are released on personal recognisance (PR) bonds. But in this case police proceeded to frame the petitioners in serious criminal charges to ensure their longer detention in custody.

Justice Sahoo granted bail to the 22 petitioners taking into consideration the period of detention (51 days), progress in investigation and simple nature of injuries suffered by the policemen while leaving it for the lower court to fix other conditions as deemed fit.

