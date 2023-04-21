Home States Odisha

President to attend MSCB University convocation 

“We are excited to welcome the first citizen of the country to the university.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University which is scheduled on May 9. Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Santosh Tripathy on Thursday said the President will grace the occasion as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. 

An official letter confirming the President’s visit was received from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 19. 
“We are excited to welcome the first citizen of the country to the university. A meeting of all the university staff will be convened to plan for the grand event,” said the VC.

Sources said Murmu is likely to visit her birthplace during her tour to Mayurbhanj district. She was born in Uparbeda village under Kusumi block of the district. This will be her first visit to Uparbeda village after being elected as the President of India.
 

