Odisha aspires to be skill capital of world: Energy secretary

Odisha, the emerging skill capital of the country, is now looking forward to be the ‘skill capital of the world, said Energy, Rural Development and I&PR secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

OSDA chairman Subroto Bagchi interacting with students at Odisha Skill Conclave | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha, the emerging skill capital of the country, is now looking forward to be the ‘skill capital of the world, said Energy, Rural Development and I&PR secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh on Friday. Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Making India the skill capital of the world’ on day two of Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 at Kalinga Stadium, Singh said Odisha is the rising land of skilling in India and has become the skill capital of India. “The state is now aspiring to be the skill capital of the world. The state has skilling institutes and a skilling ecosystem that no other city or state in the country can boast of,” he said.

He underlined that the state needs more ITEES like global collaborations in different sectors to achieve its goals in the skill sector. The conclave on the day also focused on narrowing gender gap and empowering women through skilling. The speakers discussed how skills can be included in empowerment agenda of the state. Mission Shakti secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan emphasised on the state government’s commitment to empower women through skill-development. “Women’s empowerment is not just a slogan. It’s a non-negotiable vertical for the state government. Around one lakh self-help groups are involved in different activities of the state government. Our effort is to ensure that through Mission Shakti we are able to empower all women in the state,” she said.

JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal proposed Mission Shakti department to partner with the foundation for establishment of a women centric BPO in the State. Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subroto Bagchi, Skill Development secretary Usha Padhee and Birla Carbon group director Santrupt Mishra also spoke at the conclave.

