UP STF reaches Bargarh in search of Atiq Ahmad’s aide Guddu Muslim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the trail of gang members of mobster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) reached Bargarh district where it questioned a person for his alleged links with Guddu Muslim, an aide of the gangster who was shot dead along with his brother at Prayagraj recently.

Sources said a team of officers of UP’s STF reached Bargarh district where it interrogated Raza Khan at his house for five to six hours. The UP police team left on Thursday. Sources said the STF officers questioned Raza after his mobile phone number popped up on call records of some persons linked to murder of Umesh Pal.

It is yet to be ascertained if Raza has any links with Guddu or has connections with his accomplices. “The STF’s team from UP did not arrest the man and left after questioning him,” said DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

Bargarh police said Raza was arrested in 2020 in connection with a case registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Guddu is one of 10 people named in the FIR pertaining to murder of Umesh Pal. Six of them have been killed and Guddu is one of the four accused who are absconding. He is reportedly a bomb specialist with a long history of association with criminal gangs.

Guddu is believed to be an old aide of Atiq. The focus shifted to Guddu after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj on April 15 night. UP Police have launched a massive manhunt for Guddu, also known as ‘bambaaz’, and announced a reward of `5 lakh for anyone providing information leading to his arrest.

Earlier in 2008, a mafia don wanted in several criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh was arrested from Bhubaneswar. Delhi Police had arrested notorious gangster Brijesh Singh when he was driving to a mall in the city’s Satya Nagar area.

The UP STF apprised Sohela police station in Bargarh it before it quizzed Raza. Interestingly, Odisha Police had denied having any knowledge of the STF’s action in the state on Thursday.

