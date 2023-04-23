Home States Odisha

Eid turns fatal as father and son lose life in road mishap in Odisha

According to police, the three who belonged to Sunakhani area nearby had come to Talcher town on a motorcycle to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid on the day.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the bike they were riding was hit by a truck coming from the opposite directions at Bankadhara chhak on NH-149 at noon on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Sharif, 35 and his four-year-old son Sahel. The injured Farooq Quereshi, 14, was rushed to local government hospital at Mandapal.

According to police, the three who belonged to Sunakhani area nearby had come to Talcher town on a motorcycle to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid on the day. After offering prayers, they were on their way back home when near Bankadhara chhak, a coal-laden truck from the opposite side hit their motorcycle. While the father-son duo was killed on the spot, the third person sustained grievous injuries.

After the accident, locals resorted to a road blockade on NH-149 demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation from MCL, NTPC and NHAI authorities. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway till local police interfered and began negotiations to lift the blockade. The truck driver is absconding though the truck has been seized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road mishap accident Truck topple killed
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp