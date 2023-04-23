Eid turns fatal as father and son lose life in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured when the bike they were riding was hit by a truck coming from the opposite directions at Bankadhara chhak on NH-149 at noon on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Sharif, 35 and his four-year-old son Sahel. The injured Farooq Quereshi, 14, was rushed to local government hospital at Mandapal.

According to police, the three who belonged to Sunakhani area nearby had come to Talcher town on a motorcycle to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid on the day. After offering prayers, they were on their way back home when near Bankadhara chhak, a coal-laden truck from the opposite side hit their motorcycle. While the father-son duo was killed on the spot, the third person sustained grievous injuries.

After the accident, locals resorted to a road blockade on NH-149 demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation from MCL, NTPC and NHAI authorities. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway till local police interfered and began negotiations to lift the blockade. The truck driver is absconding though the truck has been seized.

