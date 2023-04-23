Home States Odisha

Men should make way for women to move ahead in society: Amritanandamayi Devi Amma

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the world making tremendous progress in the last many decades, there still is a great reluctance and mental block in acknowledging women’s equality, said Civil 20 (C20) chair Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma).

In a video message to the Gender Equality and Disability Summit of C20, one of the official engagement groups of the G20 at KIIT virtually, Amma said many nations still treat women as inferior. “Among adolescent girls worldwide, one in four is denied education and employment. In the case of boys, this statistic is only one in 10. When women are suppressed, the world loses the productive contribution of 50 per cent of its population,” she said.

She added that society should help children and women from marginalised groups escape their vulnerability and not let their hidden abilities go to waste. Stating that as women rise and move ahead, men should make way, even prepare the way, for them, she said men should stop being a one-way street, and, instead, try to become a broad highway. “Instead of trying to develop their muscle power like men, women should try and develop their heart muscles. They must be ready to accept what comes and move forward, without losing their self-confidence. We should create circumstances for them to succeed.”

“Even among the girls studying in our college, parents pressure them to get married once they complete their undergraduate degrees. Few are allowed to pursue their PhD. The parents pull them back, saying that by the time they complete their PhD, they will be past marriageable age and it will be difficult to find them a husband,” she said. She asked that if we live in fear that our girls will not be able to get married, can anything be accomplished?

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Troika and Steering Committee member, C20, and vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math said without recognising and accepting women as equals, true freedom, happiness, harmony and coexistence will remain a far cry. Even though the world has become relatively more pro-women, a lot still needs to change.

The India Coordinator of C20 Working Group on Gender Equality & Disability and the UNESCO Chair in Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, Amrita University, Prof Bhavani Rao R highlighted the efforts of Mata Amritanandamayi in creating a safe space for all voices to be heard. Founder of KIIT, Dr Achyuta Samanta said gender equality and disability rights are critical issues, and all need to work together to address them.

