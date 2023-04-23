Odisha: Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of Special Court under POCSO Act, Baripada, Sumita Jena on Saturday sentenced a youth to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor in 2016. The convict is 27-year-old Jogendra Marndi of Mahalibasa village within Khunta police limits. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on Marndi. The court further recommended the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the rape survivor. Marndi had raped the minor on September 12, 2016, when she had gone near Arikula River to graze goats. On receiving a complaint from her parents the next day, police registered a case and arrested the accused.