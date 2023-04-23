Home States Odisha

Odisha: Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

The court further recommended the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of Special Court under POCSO Act, Baripada, Sumita Jena on Saturday sentenced a youth to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor in 2016.

The convict is 27-year-old Jogendra Marndi of Mahalibasa village within Khunta police limits. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on Marndi. The court further recommended the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

Marndi had raped the minor on September 12, 2016, when she had gone near Arikula River to graze goats. On receiving a complaint from her parents the next day, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape POCSO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp