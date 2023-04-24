BSF’s COB at Tulasi Dongri forest to counter Maoists in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making further inroads into the Naxal bastion in Malkangiri district, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha Police have for the first time established a company operating base (COB) on a mountain in Tulasi Dongri reserve forest area at an elevation of around 782 metre.

The routes within the reserve forest, spread from Malkangiri to Jagdalpur, was used by Naxals of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee to shuttle between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. BSF has already established at least six COBs on the foothills of the mountains in Tulasi Dongri starting from Tentuliguma bordering Koraput and Malkangiri districts to Mahupadar and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

“In the absence of a COB, the security forces did not have any regular presence in the interior areas of the forest and locations at higher elevations on the mountains,” said a senior police officer. Earlier, security personnel used to launch operations and return to their bases on the foothills. The new COB called ‘Tulasi’, established just two km from Chhattisgarh, will be operated by the second Battalion of BSF and act as a strategic post for the forces in their offensive against the Naxals.

The base was inaugurated by BSF Malkangiri sector DIG Shailendra Kumar Sinha. The personnel of the force unfurled the tricolour at the COB. Sources said the Naxals earlier used to terrorise villagers staying on the mountains.

“Residents of at least 10 villages including Kirmiti, Tulasi, Cherkotla, Gogapadar, Kotapadar, Daldali, Dandipadar and Laktiguda will benefit from the new COB,” said Sinha. BSF Malkangiri sector deputy commandant Subhanjan Mohapatra said developmental works like the construction of a road to the base on the mountain have also commenced. “The villagers will now be able to reach out to us if they need medicines, in case they want to shift a patient to a healthcare facility or if they need any other assistance,” he said.

Malkangiri, one of the worst Naxal-affected districts in the country in 2021-2022, has not witnessed a single instance relating to the movement of the red ultras in the region between January and April 23 this year due to the strong presence of security forces. There has been a significant increase in the deployment of the security forces in the district which borders Andhra Pradesh to the south and Chhattisgarh to the north.

The cut-off area of Malkangiri, now known as Swabhiman Anchal, has emerged as an example of transformation. Recently, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was in Malkangiri for three days for filming his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2’ in forests bordering Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

