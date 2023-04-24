Home States Odisha

Covid daily cases cross 500 mark in Odisha, TPR 48 per cent in Sambalpur

Officials of districts bordering Chhattisgarh have also been asked to keep a track on people coming from the neighbouring state and test them for Covid-19 if they show symptoms.

Published: 24th April 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daily Covid tally in Odisha breached the 500-mark for the first time this year with the state reporting 502 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload close to 3,000. This is the highest single-day spike since mid-August last year.

Health department sources said the fresh cases spread across 24 districts were detected from 6,616 samples. Five districts - Sundargarh, Cuttack, Nabarangpur, Balangir and Mayurbhanj accounted for more than 70 per cent of the caseload.

With this, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 7.5 per cent from around 6.1 per cent a couple of days back. The weekly TPR has shot above 45 per cent in Sambalpur. The western district has the highest TPR of 48 per cent, followed by 25 per cent in Subarnapur, 21 per cent in Sundargarh, 14.1 per cent in Kalahandi and 13.94 per cent in Nuapada.  

With a number of patients having Covid symptoms reporting at various hospitals in the state, the Health officials have advised districts to ensure Covid tests of all symptomatic patients coming to hospitals.

Officials of districts bordering Chhattisgarh have also been asked to keep track on people coming from the neighbouring state and test them for Covid-19 if they show symptoms. Meanwhile, after the recovery of 273 patients, the active cases stood at 2926. Around 1.3 per cent of patients have been hospitalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid daily cases Odisha
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp