Cuttack Municipal Corporation to set up prefab smart libraries in slums

The prefab libraries will facilitate the children by providing them access to academic boos, magazines on general knowledge and others.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will set up prefab smart libraries in the slums of the city to inculcate reading habits among residents and their children. The 1,000 sq feet container libraries will be made of pre-engineering structure steel, wood, fibreglass, plastic and aluminium.

The structures will have wall paintings, floor finishing, doors, windows, bookshelves, chairs, table arrangements, electrical fittings and solar panels. The libraries will be self-sustainable and will get electricity through solar panels.

While the cost of setting up a prefab smart library will be Rs 74,000, the civic body has initiated steps for constructing 10 such facilities with 20-25 seating capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 7.4 crore. 

“We have identified 10 places in as many different slums for setting up the prefab smart libraries. Engineering Projects (I) Ltd, a govt of India enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise has been assigned the task of constructing the prefab smart libraries,” said a senior official of the civic body.

There are 264 registered slums within CMC jurisdiction. Due to their financial condition, children residing in the slums are unable to buy books and magazines and face issues while preparing for competitive examinations.

Even though a majority of books are now available on the internet, children are unable to afford smartphones and internet charges. The prefab libraries will facilitate the children by providing them access to academic books, magazines on general knowledge and others.

