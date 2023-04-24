Home States Odisha

‘DMF funds being spent on lights’, says Union Education Minister

On the day, Pradhan inaugurated a Kalyan mandap built by Nalco Truck Association at Kulad village.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said he is unhappy over ‘misutilisation’ of huge funds from the district mineral foundation (DMF).

Addressing a gathering in Nalco area here, Pradhan said, “It is sad that the DMF fund which is meant for the poor, is being spent on lights in government quarters.”

He further said Odisha was earlier getting Rs 5,000 crore in the form of mining revenue. But now, the figure has gone up to Rs 50,000 crore out of which Angul receives Rs 1,000 crore per year.

Commenting on the faulty sculpture of former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury installed by the local administration, the union minister urged the state government to put up correct statues of the great sons of Odisha. He also sought renovation of Baji Rout Chhatrabas. On the day, Pradhan inaugurated a Kalyan mandap built by Nalco Truck Association at Kulad village.

