Odisha CM launches people-centric projects

The chief minister later inaugurated a creche called ‘Kalika’ for children of employees working in Lok Seva Bhavan.

Published: 24th April 2023 10:17 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ploughing on OUAT farm on ‘Akshya Tritiya’ in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As every year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched people-oriented programmes and participated in the ‘Akshaya Tritiya Akhi Muthi Anukula’ (sowing of seeds) at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) farm here on Sunday.

‘Akshaya Tritiya’, which marks the commencement of agricultural activities before the onset of monsoon, is also observed as farmers’ day in the state. After sowing seeds, the chief minister greeted people and wished them a good harvest season and prosperity for farmers.

He also inaugurated the Millet Shakti Cafe at Lok Seva Bhavan. Under the state government’s Millet Mission, so far, 142 Millet outlets have been opened. He also inaugurated an ‘Agricultural Review Centre’, which will function as a central command and control system from the state agriculture building.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), the centre will help in decision-making by obtaining real-time information from the field. It will also play an important role in the successful implementation of various schemes and support to farmers. The chief minister later inaugurated a creche called ‘Kalika’ for children of employees working in Lok Seva Bhavan. It can accommodate 20 children in the initial phase.

