Rath construction starts, Chandan Yatra commences in Odisha

PURI: The Ratha Anukula ritual marking the beginning of construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity commenced on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya here on Sunday.

As per tradition, priests performed a yajna at the chariot construction yard located in front of the temple office along the Badadanda. The servitors then brought agyanmallyas of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in a procession from the Srimandir and handed those to three Biswakarmas (carpenters) as a mark of entrustment of responsibility for the construction of the chariots.

After three Dhaura timber logs were consecrated, the Biswakarmas with their gold and silver axe began the construction work. Around 200 workers including carpenters, blacksmiths and tailors will be engaged to construct the chariots before the annual nine-day Rath Yatra which will begin on June 20.

At least 865 pieces of timber will be used in the construction of the three chariots. The strong and straight logs of the Phasi tree are used for making the axle of the chariots. Similarly, timbers of Asan and Dhaura are used for making hubs, spokes and wheels. On the day, the 21-day Chandan Yatra kicked off with traditional grandeur. At around 3.25 pm, Madan Mohan, the representing idol of Lord Jagannath, along with other deities was placed in the decorated Maniviman palanquin and taken to Narendra Pokhari, accompanied by Panchu Pandavas.

Bimanbadus, a special set of servitors, carried the palanquins on their shoulders. After arrival at Narendra tank, servitors escorted the deities to ‘Chandan Chakada’.The deities were then placed on board the swan-shaped boats popularly called Nanda and Bhadra for Chapa Khela. Subsequently, the deities were bathed in sandalwood paste and aromatic water in the Chandan Kunda (bath tub). The deities were dressed in flowers and offered the Mandya bhog (a special delicacy) before being taken back to the temple in the evening.

The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav, Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh supervised the arrangements. Several platoons of police force were deployed along the 1.5 km route from Simhadwar to Narendra tank for the smooth conduct of the rituals.

Facts about Chariots

200 workers to be engaged to construct the chariots

865 pieces of timber will be used in the construction of the three chariots

Logs of Phasi tree are used for making the axle of the chariots

Timbers of Asan and Dhaura are used for making hub, spokes and the wheels

