Home States Odisha

Rath construction starts, Chandan Yatra commences in Odisha

Police force deployed along the route from Simhadwar to Narendra Pokhari for rituals

Published: 24th April 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra

Priests consecrating timber logs at the chariot construction yard on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The Ratha Anukula ritual marking the beginning of construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity commenced on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya here on Sunday.

As per tradition, priests performed a yajna at the chariot construction yard located in front of the temple office along the Badadanda. The servitors then brought agyanmallyas of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in a procession from the Srimandir and handed those to three Biswakarmas (carpenters) as a mark of entrustment of responsibility for the construction of the chariots.

After three Dhaura timber logs were consecrated, the Biswakarmas with their gold and silver axe began the construction work. Around 200 workers including carpenters, blacksmiths and tailors will be engaged to construct the chariots before the annual nine-day Rath Yatra which will begin on June 20.

At least 865 pieces of timber will be used in the construction of the three chariots. The strong and straight logs of the Phasi tree are used for making the axle of the chariots. Similarly, timbers of Asan and Dhaura are used for making hubs, spokes and wheels. On the day, the 21-day Chandan Yatra kicked off with traditional grandeur. At around 3.25 pm, Madan Mohan, the representing idol of Lord Jagannath, along with other deities was placed in the decorated Maniviman palanquin and taken to Narendra Pokhari, accompanied by Panchu Pandavas.

Bimanbadus, a special set of servitors, carried the palanquins on their shoulders. After arrival at Narendra tank, servitors escorted the deities to ‘Chandan Chakada’.The deities were then placed on board the swan-shaped boats popularly called Nanda and Bhadra for Chapa Khela. Subsequently, the deities were bathed in sandalwood paste and aromatic water in the Chandan Kunda (bath tub). The deities were dressed in flowers and offered the Mandya bhog (a special delicacy) before being taken back to the temple in the evening.

The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav, Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh supervised the arrangements.  Several platoons of police force were deployed along the 1.5 km route from Simhadwar to Narendra tank for the smooth conduct of the rituals.

Facts about Chariots

200 workers to be engaged to construct the chariots
865 pieces of timber will be used in the construction of the three chariots
Logs of Phasi tree are used for making the axle of the chariots
Timbers of Asan and Dhaura are used for making hub, spokes and the wheels

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
construction of chariots Rath Yatra
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp