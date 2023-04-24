Home States Odisha

Youth must be skilled for future jobs: Pradhan

Published: 24th April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan at the third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called for new approaches to the skilling of youth in order to prepare them for future jobs.

Addressing the first precursor event of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting, a seminar on ‘Deep Tech with a focus on advanced technology in Future of Work’, here, Pradhan said conventional jobs are vanishing fast due to disruptive innovation and technology.

“The world is changing rapidly and skill development is essential to keep up with it. In the next 25 years, skills and competencies will drive the future rather than degrees. The youth resource of the country should be prepared as per the working style of the coming days,” he said.

The minister said new jobs are emerging and the workforce needs continuous skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. The 21st century will be knowledge-based and technology-driven. India  has the advantage of geographical location, wealth of knowledge, creative resources and a strong market. “Guided by its civilisational ethos and as a natural hub of talent, captive market and resources, India is going to play a leading role in fulfilling the global aspirations of the 21st century,” he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking at the seminar in Bhubaneswar I Shamim Qureshy

The minister said, “Internet, mobility and global connectivity provide us with an opportunity to think about global requirements. We have to come together to convert this opportunity for India’s youth as well as for those belonging to the Global South.”

Pradhan said, the importance of skill has long existed in Odisha tradition. The state has excelled in art, literature, culture and commerce since the days of Abraham. With it immense potential,  abundant mineral resources, human resources and long coastline Odisha can position itself in the global talent pool, he stated.

Lauding the participation of around one lakh youth of the state in the month-long G20-related programme, the minister called upon industries, academia, startups and stakeholders to join the future work styles and skills framework to make India a global human resource hub.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated an exhibition covering education, health, mobility, metaverse, reverse engineering, drone technology and handicrafts, orthodox architecture, art and culture.Experts in the field of skill development and students from various institutes including IIT, Bhubaneswar, NIT, Rourkela, IIM, Sambalpur, EISER and NISER attended the programme.

Comments

