Home States Odisha

Hailstorm damages houses, crops in Nabarangpur and Koraput districts of Odisha

The hailstorm’s severity led to the accumulation of ice pellets on a massive scale. Hundreds of vehicles had to wait for hours on the Jeypore-Nabarangpur highway, till the road was cleared.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Locals clearing hailstones from a road in a village of Nabarangpur district. (Photo | Express)

Locals clearing hailstones from a road in a village of Nabarangpur district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE:  More than 100 houses were blown away and crops across several villages of Nabarangpur block were destroyed due to heavy hailstorms and thundershowers on Sunday night.  

Of the affected villages, Kusumi, Dedeshpali and Badakusumi villages of Pujarguda panchayat bore the wrath of the storm even though others like Bangapali, Pujariguda, Butipadar,  Behraguda in Nabarangpur block were partially affected. 

Communication was disrupted after huge trees were uprooted, blocking roads and snapping the power supply to many places. Till reports last came in Kusumi, Badakusumi and Dedeshpali villages, which are two to four km from Nabarangpur town, remained cut off.  Sources said, over 20 electric poles and around 15 trees have fallen on the road, disrupting traffic. 

The hailstorm’s severity led to the accumulation of ice pellets on a massive scale. Hundreds of vehicles had to wait for hours on the Jeypore-Nabarangpur highway, till the road was cleared.  “The hailstorm has broken our backbone as we had taken loans to cultivate crops on our lands. We are at a loss how to repay the loan and sustain a year,” said vegetable farmers Khageswar Choudhury and Radma Majhi. 

After the rain, while firemen swung into action to remove trees from the road, electricity department officials were seen repairing poles and snapped wires to restore the power supply.  On Monday, district officials including the BDO and tehsildar of Nabarangpur rushed to the spot to assess the crop damage. 
Tehsildar Jaybrata Acharya assured to provide assistance to all affected farmers as per government norms.  
Heavy rains accompanied by gusting wind also hit different parts of Koraput district causing extensive damage to houses in Jeypore, Koraput, Dasamantpur and Boipariguda blocks. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
houses blown away crops destroyed hailstorm thundershowers
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp