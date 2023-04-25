Home States Odisha

Man held for duping lover of Rs 2.71 lakh in Odisha

Behera allegedly assured the woman of getting her a clerical job in the government by December last year if she paid Rs 2.5 lakh. The victim agreed and paid the amount in several instalments.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly duping his lover of Rs 2.71 lakh on the pretext of providing her with a government job. 

The accused was identified as Binod Chandra Behera of Sapanpur village within Bayree police limits.
Sources said identifying himself as a top government official, Behera got in touch with the 25-year-old victim of Muraripur on social media last year. After chatting on social media and over the phone regularly, both gradually became close and fell in love with each other.

Behera allegedly assured the woman of getting her a clerical job in the government by December last year if she paid Rs 2.5 lakh. The victim agreed and paid the amount in several instalments. When Behera failed to provide her with the job, the woman asked him to return the money. However, the accused snapped all ties with her and switched off his cell phone. The victim then filed an FIR at Jenapur police station in this regard. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Behera. 

