Odisha to sponsor Indian hockey for 10 more years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Committing its continued support to Indian hockey, the state government on Monday announced to extend sponsorship agreement of both men and women national teams (senior and junior), for 10 more years from 2023 to 2033.

The proposal to extend sponsorship was approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The cabinet maintained that support from the state government is going to be a significant step towards the growth and development of hockey in India. Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), which had entered into an agreement with Hockey India for sponsorship of hockey teams, had sought approval from the state government for an extension of the sponsorship period.

Official sources said OMC has now committed to sponsoring the hockey teams for a further period of 10 years from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2033. The state mining company will release `434.12 crore, excluding applicable taxes, to Hockey India during the period.

Earlier, the mining major had entered into an agreement with Hockey India with the approval of the government for sponsorship of the hockey teams for a period of five years from 2018 to 2023.

The Odisha government has been a key promoter of the sport and has organised several tournaments including two FIH Hockey Men’s World Cups. The state government has also built the world’s largest hockey stadium at Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.

Official sources said the government’s decision will provide a further boost to the sport and attract younger players to create a strong talent pool. There will also be brand visibility of Odisha as a global hub for hockey, contributing to the sport, business and tourism sectors.

