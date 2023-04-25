Turtle hatchlings make way to sea at Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: HATCHLINGS of Olive Ridley turtles began emerging from their eggs at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Bhitarkanika’s Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here on Sunday night. The baby turtles were also seen starting their journey towards the sea.

A baby turtle emerging from its egg at

Gahirmatha marine sanctuary | Express

The five-day mass-nesting of Olive Ridley turtles occurred between March 9 and 13 during which around 5,12,175 eggs were laid. A female turtle generally lays around 80 to 100 eggs, said the range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Bichitrananda Behera.

The female turtles dig pits on the sand, lay their eggs and conceal them before returning to the sea. The eggs incubate for 45-50 days after which they hatch and the babies make their way towards the sea, Behera added.

“Forest guards have been deployed to prevent predators like dogs, jackals and other animals from killing the hatchlings. Bright lights from the Missile Test Range (MTR) at Abdul Kalam Island were also masked during the period to ensure safe passage of the hatchlings towards the sea,” the range officer informed.

The mortality rate of baby turtles inside the sea is high, as out of 1,000 hatchlings, only one survives to become an adult. On reaching the age of 20 years, these turtles come back to the beach for mating and laying eggs. The state government imposes a seven-month ban on fishing activities inside the sanctuary from November 1 to May 31.

KENDRAPARA: HATCHLINGS of Olive Ridley turtles began emerging from their eggs at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Bhitarkanika’s Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here on Sunday night. The baby turtles were also seen starting their journey towards the sea. A baby turtle emerging from its egg at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary | ExpressThe five-day mass-nesting of Olive Ridley turtles occurred between March 9 and 13 during which around 5,12,175 eggs were laid. A female turtle generally lays around 80 to 100 eggs, said the range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Bichitrananda Behera. The female turtles dig pits on the sand, lay their eggs and conceal them before returning to the sea. The eggs incubate for 45-50 days after which they hatch and the babies make their way towards the sea, Behera added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Forest guards have been deployed to prevent predators like dogs, jackals and other animals from killing the hatchlings. Bright lights from the Missile Test Range (MTR) at Abdul Kalam Island were also masked during the period to ensure safe passage of the hatchlings towards the sea,” the range officer informed. The mortality rate of baby turtles inside the sea is high, as out of 1,000 hatchlings, only one survives to become an adult. On reaching the age of 20 years, these turtles come back to the beach for mating and laying eggs. The state government imposes a seven-month ban on fishing activities inside the sanctuary from November 1 to May 31.