Home States Odisha

Turtle hatchlings make way to sea at Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

The mortality rate of baby turtles inside the sea is high, as out of 1,000 hatchlings, only one survives to become an adult.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridley turtles

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Rushikulya beach for nesting | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  HATCHLINGS of Olive Ridley turtles began emerging from their eggs at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Bhitarkanika’s Gahirmatha marine sanctuary here on Sunday night. The baby turtles were also seen starting their journey towards the sea.

A baby turtle emerging from its egg at
Gahirmatha marine sanctuary | Express

The five-day mass-nesting of Olive Ridley turtles occurred between March 9 and 13 during which around 5,12,175 eggs were laid. A female turtle generally lays around 80 to 100 eggs, said the range officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Bichitrananda Behera.

The female turtles dig pits on the sand, lay their eggs and conceal them before returning to the sea. The eggs incubate for 45-50 days after which they hatch and the babies make their way towards the sea, Behera added.

“Forest guards have been deployed to prevent predators like dogs, jackals and other animals from killing the hatchlings. Bright lights from the Missile Test Range (MTR) at Abdul Kalam Island were also masked during the period to ensure safe passage of the hatchlings towards the sea,” the range officer informed.

The mortality rate of baby turtles inside the sea is high, as out of 1,000 hatchlings, only one survives to become an adult. On reaching the age of 20 years, these turtles come back to the beach for mating and laying eggs. The state government imposes a seven-month ban on fishing activities inside the sanctuary from November 1 to May 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles emerging marine sanctuary
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp