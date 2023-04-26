DDN system yet to be implemented in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) system is yet to be implemented in the city even as the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had conducted a ward-wise survey for the purpose 18 months back.

As per reports, the civic body started a ward-wise survey with the help of a private agency in August 2021 in response to a direction issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department for the launch of the DDN system which aims at creating a uniform address mechanism for urban dwellings in all 114 urban local bodies of the state. The system uses geospatial technology and combines it with standard methodologies in the street address and door numbering.

Implementation of the system would have facilitated locating the exact address of a house or commercial establishment besides helping in increasing revenue collection like holding tax and trade licence fees and detecting the defaulter taxpayers and resolving civic issues like water logging, garbage collection etc. The system would have helped CMC officials easily identify the location and reach the spot after complaints are lodged by residents.

The survey work was to be completed by December following. However, 18 months have already passed and the system is yet to be implemented.CMC deputy commissioner Ajay Mohanty said, “Digital numbers are being generated and stickering will commence from May or June,” he informed.

