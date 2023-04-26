Home States Odisha

Fake drug: Bargarh police arrests four from Varanasi

In December last year, a team of the Directorate of Drug Control had conducted raids at several places in Bargarh and found fake medicines from Ashok Medical Hall.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:57 AM

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A Bargarh Police team raided Varanasi and arrested four persons on Tuesday in connection with the fake drug racket that was busted in the district earlier this year. A team of Bargarh police along with a Drug Control squad with support from UP’s Special Task Force made the breakthrough following intelligence inputs on the counterfeiters.

Earlier in January, a medicine shop owner in Bargarh town was arrested for the sale of medicine. In December last year, a team from the Directorate of Drug Control conducted raids at several places in Bargarh and found fake medicines from Ashok Medical Hall.

The owner was directed to stop the sale of suspicious medicines and samples were sent for test following which the medicines were found to be spurious. The owner of Ashok Medical Hall, Sunil Kumar Agrawal was arrested and later manufacturing of the medicine was traced to Varanasi.The inspector in charge of Bargarh Town police station Satyajit Kandankel said an operation was still underway and details will come to the fore in a couple of days.

