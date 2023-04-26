Home States Odisha

Man arrested for beating wife’s paramour to death in Odisha

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 42-year-old man of Kendhuchatia village was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating a youth to death for having an affair with his wife. While Jasay Tudu was arrested, his 17-year-old son was sent to juvenile court in Rourkela for allegedly aiding his father in the crime. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Sunaram Tudu of Gandigodha village.

Sources said Jasay, his wife and son were celebrating a tribal festival along with other villagers on Monday. But after some time, the father-son-duo found the woman missing from the spot. On searching, they found Sunaram and her in a compromising position at a hut on a nearby ground.

Unable to control their anger, the father-son duo reportedly dragged Sunaram out of the hut, tied him to a tree and thrashed him black and blue for several hours killing him in the process. When the villagers came to know of the matter on Tuesday morning, they tied Jasay to a tree and informed the police.

The body was seized while Jasay was arrested. Betnoti SDPO Sudarshan Das said Jasay, during interrogation, confessed to having killed Sunaram since he was having an extra-marital relationship with his wife.

“A case was registered and Jasay was arrested under sections 342, 302 and 34 of the IPC. He was produced in court,” Das said adding, his son was sent to the juvenile court in Rourkela.

