Scientists on alert after new Omicron sub-variant XBB.2.3 found in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of a renewed Covid surge driven by Omicron recombinant XBB.1.16, a new sub-lineage XBB.2.3, which carries additional mutations, has been detected in Odisha.

Sources in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said the genome sequencing labs in the city have detected one case of the latest sub-variant XBB.2.3 and two cases of additional mutation XBB.2.3.2.

Of the 77 samples drawn across districts in early April, 34 were detected with XBB.1.16 and eight with XBB.1.16.1. The samples were sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here.

While the samples sequenced at RMRC were from the Khurda district and around 60 per cent of them were found with XBB.1.16, close to 50 per cent of the samples from western Odisha districts sequenced at ILS were detected with the same Omicron recombinant.

“Though XBB.1.16 is still the predominant variant in the state, we have intensified surveillance to closely monitor the new XBB sub-lineages. The XBB.2.3 and XBB.2.3.2 sub-lineages, which are on an upswing now, may become a challenger to XBB.1.16,” said a scientist associated with INSACOG.

As XBB became the most prevalent Omicron sub-lineage in Odisha during the March-April period, an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and coastal regions. With an average 408 cases a day, the state has recorded 2,861 new cases in the last week. Four deaths have also been recorded so far this year.

XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the state. Odisha was among the first states where the sub-variant was detected on January 30. XBB.1.16 with high infectivity and pathogenicity has replaced the other variants that were in circulation.“The sub-variant has the capacity to escape hybrid immunity achieved by vaccination and previous exposure to the virus which is why cases are rising,” the scientist said.

Health officials, however, said people will have to remain vigilant. “This sub-variant does not appear to be seriously harming people right now. The severity is noticed only in people with comorbidities. We are monitoring the developments with the sequencing labs,” Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said.

