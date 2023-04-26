Home States Odisha

Scientists on alert after new Omicron sub-variant XBB.2.3 found in Odisha

The samples were sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of a renewed Covid surge driven by Omicron recombinant XBB.1.16, a new sub-lineage XBB.2.3, which carries additional mutations, has been detected in Odisha.

Sources in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said the genome sequencing labs in the city have detected one case of the latest sub-variant XBB.2.3 and two cases of additional mutation XBB.2.3.2.

Of the 77 samples drawn across districts in early April, 34 were detected with XBB.1.16 and eight with XBB.1.16.1. The samples were sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here.

While the samples sequenced at RMRC were from the Khurda district and around 60 per cent of them were found with XBB.1.16, close to 50 per cent of the samples from western Odisha districts sequenced at ILS were detected with the same Omicron recombinant.

“Though XBB.1.16 is still the predominant variant in the state, we have intensified surveillance to closely monitor the new XBB sub-lineages. The XBB.2.3 and XBB.2.3.2 sub-lineages, which are on an upswing now, may become a challenger to XBB.1.16,” said a scientist associated with INSACOG.   

As XBB became the most prevalent Omicron sub-lineage in Odisha during the March-April period, an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and coastal regions. With an average 408 cases a day, the state has recorded 2,861 new cases in the last week. Four deaths have also been recorded so far this year.

XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the state. Odisha was among the first states where the sub-variant was detected on January 30. XBB.1.16 with high infectivity and pathogenicity has replaced the other variants that were in circulation.“The sub-variant has the capacity to escape hybrid immunity achieved by vaccination and previous exposure to the virus which is why cases are rising,” the scientist said.

Health officials, however, said people will have to remain vigilant. “This sub-variant does not appear to be seriously harming people right now. The severity is noticed only in people with comorbidities. We are monitoring the developments with the sequencing labs,” Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron INSACOG
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp