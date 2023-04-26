Home States Odisha

Youth shares girlfriend’s pics on social media in Odisha, held

The duo gradually fell in love and during the course of their relationship, stayed in a hotel in Puri last year.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly sharing intimate photos with his former girlfriend on social media. Sai Ranjan Sethy alias Bapun of Bhadrak’s Basudevpur area was arrested after his girlfriend filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

The 21-year-old girl from Kainchamalia village in Jajpur district said that she came in touch with Sethy two years back on Facebook. The duo gradually fell in love and during the course of their relationship, stayed in a hotel in Puri last year.

During their stay in Puri, Sethy managed to click pictures of their intimate moments. However, when the girl broke up with him last month, Sethy allegedly forced her to continue the relationship due to which she snapped all ties with him.

Irked, he posted their intimate pictures on social media. The matter came to the fore after one of the girl’s relatives came across the obscene pictures and informed her family. On questioning, the girl revealed the entire issue to her family following which they filed a complaint with Jenapur police.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested Sethy from his native village. “The accused was remanded in judicial custody,” said IIC Umakanta Nayak.

