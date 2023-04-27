Home States Odisha

Plea in Orissa High Court on license to Sun Temple lensmen

High Court issues notice to the superintending archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar circle) to file reply.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

camera_photography

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A petition has been filed in the Orissa High Court by Baidyanath Gochhayat and 28 others challenging the minimum eligibility criteria of matriculation adopted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for issuing licences to photographers to operate inside Sun Temple at Konark. 

The petition, filed by those engaged in photography at the 13th-century monument for over a decade but had not been issued a licence as they had not completed their matriculation, was taken up for hearing on Tuesday. 

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Shivsankar Mohanty submitted that adoption of the eligibility criteria by ASI had resulted in loss of livelihood of a large number of photographers. The ASI has issued licences to only 68 photographers so far, Mohanty stated.

In response to it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy issued notice to the superintending archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) to file a reply. The bench posted the matter to May 17 for being taken up for hearing along with a writ appeal which concerns a related issue.

Several photographers had filed a writ appeal against the order issued by a single judge on January 5, 2021 as the ASI had adopted the minimum matriculation qualification eligibility criteria in pursuance to it. The order said, “It follows that apart from tourists, only those who have a valid licence for purpose of conducting photography in precincts of the protected monuments are to be allowed to enter.”

The judge had issued the order on a petition filed by photographers who were provided licence by the ASI. They had sought intervention against the unchecked photography business at the Sun Temple as it was adversely affecting their livelihood. 

The single judge had apparently issued the order to prevent the unruly state of affairs that reportedly prevailed at the world heritage site with over a hundred photographers gaining access to the precincts of the protected monument.

Replying to the writ appeal, the ASI had stated that the minimum matriculation qualification eligibility criteria were part of a uniform policy framed for the purpose of regulating photographers operating in monuments across the country. 

However, the HC had directed the ASI to take into consideration the loss of livelihood of those engaged in the photography business for more than one to two decades and examine whether there can be a one-time exception provided to those who may not have a matriculation qualification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sun Temple Photography at Sun Temple Orissa High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp