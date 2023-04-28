Home States Odisha

Odisha government creates its own ‘Ama Lipi’ Odia typing tool

Since the software has been locally developed, it can be modified as per the state government’s requirement.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

‘Ama Lipi’ Odia typing tool

‘Ama Lipi’ Odia typing tool

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To make typing in Odia easier and tide over the problems in the existing linguistic software tools, the State government has come out with its own unicode phonetic software called ‘Ama Lipi’.The software has been prepared by the city-based Institute of Odia Studies and Research.

Member secretary of the institute Subrat Prusty said the software has already received IT clearance from the government and is currently being put to test by different departments. This is the first Unicode Odia phonetic software that makes it easy to type error-free Odia words in less time.

“The widely-used Odia ‘matras’, systematic decoration of ‘phalas’ and conjuncts have not been applied to any Odia input solution developed so far other than Ama Lipi. It is very difficult to write all alphabets and symbols in all the Odia typing tools created so far including Akruti and Shreelipi. Keeping this difficulty in mind, the Odia letter buttons have been properly positioned for writing very simply in the Ama Lipi keyboard.

What further makes the typing tool unique is that a person with no idea of Odia keyboard can also type Odia characters, conjuncts and ‘matras’ without having to learn them.He explained that a probable word list (predictive list) also appears on the computer screen while writing words using the Ama Lipi tool. “A character map has been included in the software which makes selection of Odia numerals, ‘matras’, ‘phalas’, conjuncts and other symbols easier,” he said.

Since the software has been locally developed, it can be modified as per the state government’s requirement. In the next phase, the institute would develop a feature for converting Odia speech to text.
“We are also working with the government to provide them 2,000 best quality Odia fonts to stop piracy and discourage the imbalanced and inconsistent looking characters-based fonts,” Prusty said.

The Ama Lipi software currently has 500 kinds of Odia fonts. In the Microsoft Indic language input tool, which is currently used to translate Odia to English, there is only one Odia font called ‘Kalinga’.
Recently, the errors and sentence structure of the Odia question paper for accountant recruitment by Odisha Staff Selection Commission had become a major embarrassment for the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odia typing tool Anna Lipi Odia Studies and Research Unicode
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp