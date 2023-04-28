Home States Odisha

VK Pandian visits proposed steel plant site of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the proposed steel plant site of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India in Mahakalapada block here on Thursday.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pandian and other officials at the proposed steel plant site in Kendrapara | Express

Pandian and other officials at the proposed steel plant site in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the proposed steel plant site of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India in Mahakalapada block here on Thursday. Accompanied by Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma and other senior officials, Pandian examined the map of the area in seaside villages under Petachela gram panchayat. He also held discussions with the locals about the proposed steel plant.

The state government is determined to build a steel plant in the coastal pockets of Kendrapara to put the district on the industrial map of India. A large number of youths in the region will get employment and other opportunities after establishment of the steel plant, he said.

During his Japan tour earlier this month, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the plan of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) to build the world’s largest steel plant in Odisha after meeting its president Eiji Hashimoto in Tokyo.

In March 2021, the state government signed an MoU with AM/NS for setting up a 12 MTPA integrated steel plant in Kendrapara with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.  In August of the same year, executive chairman of AM/NS India LN Mittal visited the district to take stock of the land available in Badatubi, Sanatubi, Hetamundia, Kansaradia, Nipania, Petachela, Batighar and other seaside villages for establishment of the proposed steel plant.

Recently, AM/NS India also announced to invest of Rs 1.02 lakh crore to establish a 24 MTPA steel plant with sustainable technologies in Kendrapara, which will be bigger than POSCO’s 23 MTPA steel mill at Gwangyang in South Korea, the world’s largest. On that day, Pandian visited the famous Ramachandi temple in Mahakalapada and other places in the district.  Ahead of the 5T secretary’s visit, security was tightened at the proposed steel plant site.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp