BJP’s fact finding team to visit Sambalpur on May 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The four-member fact finding committee, constituted by BJP national president JP Nadda to probe violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Sambalpur, will visit the western Odisha town on May 1.The team comprising Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Lok Sabha MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato will visit the spot in the town where the violence occured on May 2 and meet cross sections of people.

BJP has intimated the state government and the district administration of the party parliamentary team’s visit to Sambalpur. The chief secretary, revenue divisional commissioner (north), home secretary, DGP, collector and SP have been informed about the visit of the parliamentary fact finding team’s visit to the town, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

She said the team will visit the residence of Sambalpur Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee working president Damodar Kar who was grievously injured following stone pelting by members of a particular community on April 12. Kar who was undergoing treatment in the local hospital returned home two days back, said former president of state unit of BJP Samir Mohanty.

The team is also likely to visit the local jail where some prominent members of Hanuman Jayanti Committee are lodged. Among those arrested and lodged in the prison is general secretary of Hanuman Jayanti Committee Samir Babu.

The BJP’s central fact finding team will submit its report to Nadda for necessary action. On April 22, the state unit of the BJP had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him for an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the violence at Sambalpur. The party claimed the murder of a tribal youth Chandra Mirdha on the night of April 14 while he was returning home after witnessing the Hanuman Jayanti procession was committed by miscreants of the particular community.

BHUBANESWAR: The four-member fact finding committee, constituted by BJP national president JP Nadda to probe violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Sambalpur, will visit the western Odisha town on May 1.The team comprising Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Lok Sabha MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato will visit the spot in the town where the violence occured on May 2 and meet cross sections of people. BJP has intimated the state government and the district administration of the party parliamentary team’s visit to Sambalpur. The chief secretary, revenue divisional commissioner (north), home secretary, DGP, collector and SP have been informed about the visit of the parliamentary fact finding team’s visit to the town, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar. She said the team will visit the residence of Sambalpur Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee working president Damodar Kar who was grievously injured following stone pelting by members of a particular community on April 12. Kar who was undergoing treatment in the local hospital returned home two days back, said former president of state unit of BJP Samir Mohanty.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The team is also likely to visit the local jail where some prominent members of Hanuman Jayanti Committee are lodged. Among those arrested and lodged in the prison is general secretary of Hanuman Jayanti Committee Samir Babu. The BJP’s central fact finding team will submit its report to Nadda for necessary action. On April 22, the state unit of the BJP had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him for an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the violence at Sambalpur. The party claimed the murder of a tribal youth Chandra Mirdha on the night of April 14 while he was returning home after witnessing the Hanuman Jayanti procession was committed by miscreants of the particular community.