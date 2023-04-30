Downstream industry to help Odisha become USD 1 trillion economy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The metals and downstream industry can help Odisha become a $1 trillion economy, opined experts at an investors’ roadshow held here recently. Addressing the roadshow, organised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said Odisha’s vision is to develop a robust downstream ecosystem that will enable the processing of raw materials into finished products within the state.

“Development of downstream industries will not only create jobs but also generate revenue for the state which can be utilised to ensure socio-economic prosperity. The state government has set an ambitious target of attracting investments worth lakhs of crores and generating lakhs of employment opportunities in the downstream industries. Accordingly, it has implemented several policies to encourage the establishment of downstream industries, and has recorded significant growth in the sector,” he said.

Electronics and IT secretary Manoj Mishra spoke on Industry 4.0 and harnessing technology for the growth of the mines and metals sector in Odisha, while partner and leader (Metals and Mining) in PwC Yogesh Daruka presented an optimistic picture on the possibilities in the sector due to the proactive initiatives of the state government.

Two panel discussions were also held to discuss on the potential of the sector in making the state a $ 1 trillion economy. Industry captains who had committed significant investment in the state during the third edition of Make in Odisha participated in the panel discussions. PwC partner Sambitosh Mohapatra and Bhubaneswar Managing partner Amulya Patnaik also spoke.

BHUBANESWAR: The metals and downstream industry can help Odisha become a $1 trillion economy, opined experts at an investors’ roadshow held here recently. Addressing the roadshow, organised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said Odisha’s vision is to develop a robust downstream ecosystem that will enable the processing of raw materials into finished products within the state. “Development of downstream industries will not only create jobs but also generate revenue for the state which can be utilised to ensure socio-economic prosperity. The state government has set an ambitious target of attracting investments worth lakhs of crores and generating lakhs of employment opportunities in the downstream industries. Accordingly, it has implemented several policies to encourage the establishment of downstream industries, and has recorded significant growth in the sector,” he said. Electronics and IT secretary Manoj Mishra spoke on Industry 4.0 and harnessing technology for the growth of the mines and metals sector in Odisha, while partner and leader (Metals and Mining) in PwC Yogesh Daruka presented an optimistic picture on the possibilities in the sector due to the proactive initiatives of the state government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Two panel discussions were also held to discuss on the potential of the sector in making the state a $ 1 trillion economy. Industry captains who had committed significant investment in the state during the third edition of Make in Odisha participated in the panel discussions. PwC partner Sambitosh Mohapatra and Bhubaneswar Managing partner Amulya Patnaik also spoke.