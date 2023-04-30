Jharsuguda by-election: Congress candidate shows strength as a ‘family man’ 

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: With Jharsuguda by-election drawing closer, Congress candidate Tarun Pandey has started campaigning big time along with his family members seeking the support of the people. With mother, wife, sister, and brother, Pandey has been visiting each ward of Jharsuguda municipality and meeting supporters, simultaneously urging the constituents to vote for him.

Along with Pandey, the state Congress president and other senior leaders have also been putting their effort to unite the workers and impress upon people to vote in favour of the party.On the day, the family members of Pandey were seen visiting every household in Jharsuguda municipality requesting people to vote for him. While the women in the family gelled with the ladies trying to convince them, Pandey and his brothers approached the men.

They also visited the panchayats of Laikera block and urged people to vote for him, terming him as the son of the soil. While speaking to people they were also highlighting the work done by Pandey’s father Birendra Chandra Pandey, who was the three-time MLA of Jharsuguda and worked hard towards the area’s development.

Meanwhile, Pandey is also meeting old-timers of the Congress who backed his father to seek their cooperation. Birendra Pandey is remembered as a clean and honest Congressman, which, his supporters feel will benefit the son. Pandey has also been regularly meeting people of ‘Agharia community’.

