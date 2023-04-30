Home States Odisha

Odisha-based IT consulting company CSM bags multi-million dollar contract from Gabon

The platform will be designed to perform forecasts in timber provenance for 20 years.

CSM Tech founder Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Further expanding its global footprint, Odisha-based IT consulting company CSM Tech has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Ministry of Economy and Recovery in Gabon for implementation of a timber traceability solution and an electronic timber trade platform.

The agreement was signed by Gabon’s minister of Economy and Recovery Nicole Jeanine Lydie Roboty Mbou and CSM Tech founder Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.The project was kicked-off recently by the African country’s minister of Waters and Forests (Gabon) Prof Lee White.

The project aims at digital transformation of existing forest and business operations, ensuring sustainable forest management through digitalisation and end-to-end tracking of all administrative and technical activities.It will bring transparency in transactions, rooting out illegal timber harvest and ensuring environmental sustainability by cutting greenhouse emissions.

The platform will be designed to perform forecasts in timber provenance for 20 years. With its ability to collate, consolidate and validate logging operations even in remote forest locations, the digital platform developed by CSM Tech caters to both state and non-state actors - concessionaire, government, contract loggers, graders and logistics providers.

Pany said the traceability platform will set new benchmarks in the transparent and sustainable timber trade.
“It will open up access to global markets for Gabon’s finished wood products and ease timber trade for domestic and export markets while strengthening the government’s oversight over log movement and transactions,” he said.

