Home States Odisha

Odisha Chip programme to be put on rails soon

The programme aims at creating an ecosystem for semiconductor design and manufacturing and generating high-end jobs.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

chip-to-startup, semiconductor

For reprentational purpose

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is all set to implement its ambitious Odisha Chip (O-Chip) programme to boost the electronic sector.

The programme that will institutionally address the difficulties experienced by the fabless ecosystem aims at creating a state-of-the-art facility for semiconductor designing and manufacturing and generating high-end jobs.

The unique initiative O-Chip has been conceptualised as a one-stop shop for fabless product companies and startups where they can be provided advanced designing and testing infrastructure, mentoring support from the best minds in the industry and ease of business operations.

Official sources said it is a government-supported Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will bring top rated industry associations and research institutions under one umbrella.

As part of the programme, the state government will set up a centralised fabrication laboratory (FabLab) where young and aspiring engineers can design and build smart innovative devices and chips tailored to specific needs.

This apart, state-of-the-art infrastructure with cutting-edge design and testing tools, which can enable startups, companies and academic institutions to collaborate and utilise their potential, will also be provided under the programme.

Although the location of the FabLab and the ecosystem to be created has not been finalised, the facility is likely to come up on the premises of O-HUB, the state's maiden centralised incubator, wholly owned and operated by the government.

Sources said the government plans to spend around Rs 200 crore in the next five years on the programme that will promote a conducive fabless ecosystem along with chip design companies and startups and create more than 5000 high-end jobs.

Usually, semiconductor design involves usage of highly advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software to automate the design process and proprietary fabrication processes.

Since a single chip can house billions of transistors, the state-of-the-art EDA tools, a critical component of the O-Chip programme will be beneficial for engineers thinking out-of-the-box for designing modern semiconductors.

Principal secretary of Electronics and IT department Manoj Kumar Mishra said the state government has provisioned Rs 30 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the programme that will create skilled professionals in chip design and system design space.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative will be implemented very soon. A fabless ecosystem can potentially reduce the country's electronics import bill, raise the contribution of the ESDM ecosystem to the GDP, and accord strategic benefits in critical areas such as defence, space and telecom," Mishra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Chip O-Chip
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp