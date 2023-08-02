Home States Odisha

Four food processing units approved under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

The unit set up in Khurda district has a capacity to process 6,000 tonne per annum and has created employment for 300 people.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has approved four food processing units in the state launched since 2017-18 till date, under the scheme for the creation/expansion of food processing and preservation capacities (CEFPPC).

In reply to a question from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras informed Lok Sabha that the project sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) where a fish and marine processing unit of B-one Business House Pvt Ltd with an In project cost of Rs 22.31 crore was approved in February 2018 and grant-in-aid of Rs 5 crore, has been released.

The unit set up in Khurda district has a capacity to process 6,000 tonnes per annum and has created employment for 300 people. Around 25 farmers are availing direct benefits from the unit. A milk processing unit of Pragati Milk Products Pvt Ltd was sanctioned in January 2019 and a grant-in-aid of Rs 5 crore has been released. Set up at a cost of Rs 20.52 crore in Cuttack district, the unit has the capacity to process 60,000-tonne milk per annum. The unit has provided employment to 538 people and supports 150 dairy farmer families.

The Ministry approved two projects - a food and vegetable processing unit in Rayagada and a marine fish processing unit in Khurda in December 2022.TABA Snacks and Beverages Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up a fruit and vegetable processing unit at a cost of Rs 14.39 crore with employment opportunities for 325 people. It will have an annual processing capacity of 38,000 tonnes and support 250 farmers.

Similarly, Flamingo Shrimpex (P) Ltd proposed to set up its fish processing unit in the Khurda district at an estimated cost of Rs 35.96 crore with an annual processing capacity of 11,000 tonnes. Around 200 fish farmers will be benefitted and 257 people will get employment. However, the Ministry is yet to release the grant-in-aid component to the two units, Paras said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, Rs 58.22 crore has been released to Odisha and 838 loans sanctioned for micro food processing enterprises, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMFME
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp