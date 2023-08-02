Four food processing units approved under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has approved four food processing units in the state launched since 2017-18 till date, under the scheme for the creation/expansion of food processing and preservation capacities (CEFPPC).

In reply to a question from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras informed Lok Sabha that the project sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) where a fish and marine processing unit of B-one Business House Pvt Ltd with an In project cost of Rs 22.31 crore was approved in February 2018 and grant-in-aid of Rs 5 crore, has been released.

The unit set up in Khurda district has a capacity to process 6,000 tonnes per annum and has created employment for 300 people. Around 25 farmers are availing direct benefits from the unit. A milk processing unit of Pragati Milk Products Pvt Ltd was sanctioned in January 2019 and a grant-in-aid of Rs 5 crore has been released. Set up at a cost of Rs 20.52 crore in Cuttack district, the unit has the capacity to process 60,000-tonne milk per annum. The unit has provided employment to 538 people and supports 150 dairy farmer families.

The Ministry approved two projects - a food and vegetable processing unit in Rayagada and a marine fish processing unit in Khurda in December 2022.TABA Snacks and Beverages Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up a fruit and vegetable processing unit at a cost of Rs 14.39 crore with employment opportunities for 325 people. It will have an annual processing capacity of 38,000 tonnes and support 250 farmers.

Similarly, Flamingo Shrimpex (P) Ltd proposed to set up its fish processing unit in the Khurda district at an estimated cost of Rs 35.96 crore with an annual processing capacity of 11,000 tonnes. Around 200 fish farmers will be benefitted and 257 people will get employment. However, the Ministry is yet to release the grant-in-aid component to the two units, Paras said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, Rs 58.22 crore has been released to Odisha and 838 loans sanctioned for micro food processing enterprises, he added.

