Home States Odisha

Odisha youth abducted for failing to pay off gambling debt

The incident came to light on Friday after a video clip of the youth being beaten up with his hands tied with plastic ropes, became viral on social media.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnapping, Abduction

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth was reportedly kidnapped from near Bisra square here and beaten up for failing to pay the money lost in gambling. He was kept hostage for several hours and released by the kidnappers after his family made part-payment of the amount.

The incident came to light on Friday after a video clip of the youth being beaten up with his hands tied with plastic ropes, became viral on social media. The victim youth was identified as Ganesh Sahu of Bisra block in Sundargarh district.

Sources said Sahu was standing at a roadside kiosk near Bisra square on Thursday evening. Some miscreants abducted him in a car and took him to Sorda area of Nuagaon block. The kidnappers tied his hands and kept him hostage in a room. Sahu was beaten up and threatened of being run over by the car if he did not agree to pay the money.

On being informed, Sahu’s family members rushed to Sorda and rescued him after making part-payment of the amount with the promise to paying the rest soon.The kidnappers were reportedly anti-socials who used to run gambling rackets in different pockets of Bisra block. The victim participated in gambling but kept on losing. He got so addicted that he sold off his motorcycle but still owed a debt of around Rs 2 lakh.

Unable to pay the huge amount, Sahu had gone underground for nearly 10 days till he was spotted by the kidnappers at Bisra square.Deputy SP AK Pradhan said no complaint has been received from the victim so far. After verifying the video clip, police would take appropriate action, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gambling debt Youth abducted
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp