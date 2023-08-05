Over 4.1 lakh hit by floods and heavy rains in Odisha

Home States Odisha

A village surrounded by flood water of Mahandi river at Banki in Cuttack, on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 4.11 lakh people have been impacted by the medium-level flood and heavy rains that hit 11 districts across Odisha, the government said on Friday.At least 1,889 villages and 26 urban local bodies have been affected by the flood, which remained low in intensity though.The Special Relief Commissioner’s office said 21 districts were affected by the torrential rains which triggered the floods in both Baitarani and Mahanadi rivers.

The heavy rains affected 10 districts, mostly in west, north and central parts of the state. This led to water-logging and impacted 11,708 people in 79 blocks. So far, two deaths have been reported due to the rains.
The floods which were triggered by subsequent spells of torrential rains left 57 blocks in 11 districts affected. A total of 3.99 lakh people were impacted by the flood.

The floods also led to a 20 metre breach in the embankment of Mahanadi at Teramanpur in Jagatsinghpur district and a 10 metre breach in Brahmani river under Rasulpur block of Jajpur district on the day. Earlier, a 100 metre long embankment was washed away in Boudh district due to heavy rains.

The government said 2,329 houses were damaged due to heavy rains and floods and around 51,678 people had to be evacuated.In Cuttack district, four blocks and 1,750 people were affected due to the floods. Road connectivity between Ratagarh and Ghodabar, Similipur and Bilipada, Main Road and Kainmundi, and Bilipada and Talabasta was cut off.

This apart, crop area of over 202 hectare was affected in Cuttack district, 200 hectare in Sambalpur and 239 hectare in Sonepur, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office informed.“The water discharge from Hirakud dam will not create any problems as it is expected to reach various districts within 36 hours,” said engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty.

