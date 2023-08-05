Home States Odisha

Subroto Bagchi chief advisor to Odisha government

Bagchi will function in the rank and status of a cabinet minister and work on capacity building of officers across all civil services training institutions of the state.

Published: 05th August 2023

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority. | File Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mindtree founder and leading philanthropist Subroto Bagchi is back with a new role. A month after he stepped down as chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed him as the chief advisor to Odisha government for institutional capacity building.

Bagchi will function in the rank and status of a cabinet minister and work on capacity building of officers across all civil services training institutions of the state. “In the new role, Bagchi will work towards creating a futuristic vision for the civil services training institutions and help them bring them at par with the best in the world. He will provide a unified direction to these institutions for building leadership capabilities for both entry level and in-service civil servants of the state,” the CMO said in a statement.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bagchi thanked the chief minister for the opportunity. “We need to create outstanding civil services across various cadres to build a great Odisha. They are the backbone of our citizen service delivery and governance,” he said.

