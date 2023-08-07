CNBT to have state’s first ultra-modern Aahaar centre soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha’s first ultra-modern Aahaar Kendra will start functioning from the premises of the under-construction Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here soon. The interior and exterior of the centre, designed and constructed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore resembles a luxurious hotel. The centrally air-conditioned centre, spread over a 5,800 sq ft area, can seat 1,000 people at a time. Unlike other Aahaar Kendras, tables and chairs have been arranged to ensure comfortable seating and dining.

Sources said, apart from tea and coffee, the centre will also offer breakfast and evening snacks at a cafe on its premises. Different food items prepared by Maa Tarini SHG, entrusted the task of operating the centre, will be available at the cafe. The centre has chairs for infants, child-friendly wash basins and special basins for the differently-abled.

The Aahaar Kendra, equipped with a refrigerator and freezer will have a heater facility where people can boil milk. There is also a book rack showcasing different magazines and newspapers at the facility. This apart, the centre has the provision of ‘hot plates’ for keeping the food items warm.

The centre also has a cloakroom where people can keep their luggage. Two large size LED screens have been set up for entertaining people while they have lunch or dinner. While the used plates will be cleaned in a dishwasher, people can dry their hands using a drier installed at the centre. “We have sought permission from the state government for keeping the Aahar Kendra open on Sundays,” said a senior official of CMC.

