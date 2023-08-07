Home States Odisha

CNBT to have state’s first ultra-modern Aahaar centre soon

The Aahaar Kendra, equipped with a refrigerator and freezer will have heater facility where people can boil milk.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha’s first ultra-modern Aahaar Kendra will start functioning from the premises of the under-construction Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here soon. The interior and exterior of the centre, designed and constructed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore resembles a luxurious hotel. The centrally air-conditioned centre, spread over a 5,800 sq ft area, can seat 1,000 people at a time.  Unlike other Aahaar Kendras, tables and chairs have been arranged to ensure comfortable seating and dining.

Sources said, apart from tea and coffee, the centre will also offer breakfast and evening snacks at a cafe on its premises. Different food items prepared by Maa Tarini SHG, entrusted the task of operating the centre, will be available at the cafe. The centre has chairs for infants, child-friendly wash basins and special basins for the differently-abled.

The Aahaar Kendra, equipped with a refrigerator and freezer will have a heater facility where people can boil milk. There is also a book rack showcasing different magazines and newspapers at the facility. This apart, the centre has the provision of ‘hot plates’ for keeping the food items warm.

The centre also has a cloakroom where people can keep their luggage. Two large size LED screens have been set up for entertaining people while they have lunch or dinner. While the used plates will be cleaned in a dishwasher, people can dry their hands using a drier installed at the centre. “We have sought permission from the state government for keeping the Aahar Kendra open on Sundays,” said a senior official of CMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal Aahaar Kendra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp