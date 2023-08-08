Cops, officials face ire of tribals opposing mining in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Continuing their resistance to bauxite mining on Niyamgiri hills, residents of around 40 tribal villages prevented officials of a company engaged by Vedanta from entering the Sunger area in Rayagada’s Kashipur block on Sunday.

Officials of the Maitri company along with the police force reached Lakris village under Talajhiri panchayat in the morning. However, thousands of tribals armed with traditional weapons cordoned off the village and stopped the vehicles of the officials and police.

Sources said before starting operations in the Sijimali bauxite mine in Kashipur, Vedanta has to hold gram sabhas in the nearby villages. Hence, it has engaged Maitri company to reach out to the public. For the last couple of months, the company has been making efforts to organise public contact camps in villages near Sijimali to gain the trust of locals.

However, no camps could be held in the area due to stiff resistance from the tribals. Enraged by the fresh bid of Maitri to hold camps, locals detained its officials and police for over six hours. Opposing the plan to carry out mining in the area, the irate villagers raised slogans of ‘Go back Vedanta’ and ‘Go back Maitri’.

When Maitri officials tried to forcibly enter the area, a minor scuffle broke out between the police and locals. Though the cops threatened to register cases against the villagers, the latter held their ground. Finding no other option, the police and the company officials returned from Lakris village.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said as the combing operation has been intensified in the area, Maoists have become frustrated and are trying to create disturbance in the region by instigating the tribals against development works.

“Our aim is to prevent the tribals from taking the law into their hands. Top police officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. We hope the impasse between Maitri officials and villagers will be resolved soon,” he added.

