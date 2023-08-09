Mega trommel at Sainik School TTS to process 40 tonne waste per hour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A state-of-the-art trommel machine to process solid waste was operationalised by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Sainik School Temporary Transit Centre (TTS) on Monday. Inaugurating the machine, mayor Sulochana Das said the mega trommel machine is designed to screen a staggering 40 tonne waste per hour. It is also capable of segregating waste measuring 100 mm or more in size.

To enhance the waste segregation process further, she said the facility will also house three additional machines for the segregation of smaller waste sizes, such as 40 mm, 20 mm, and 4 mm, focusing on hard waste materials.

The mega trommel machine is equipped to efficiently recover items such as bottles, plastics, cloth and more, with dimensions exceeding 100 mm that could be sent for further processing at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), said municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

To accelerate composting, the windrow piles will be periodically turned, with a total composting cycle of 28 days. After the composting cycle, the material will undergo processing through a series of trommels with sizes 40 mm, 20 mm and 4 mm.

This meticulous process will ensure the segregation of compost and any Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) present in the waste, said deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu. He said the compost generated from the waste processing will be supplied as ‘Mo Khata’, while the RDF materials, on the other hand, will be compacted into bales and sent to nearby cement factories for use in kilns, promoting resource efficiency.

BHUBANESWAR: A state-of-the-art trommel machine to process solid waste was operationalised by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Sainik School Temporary Transit Centre (TTS) on Monday. Inaugurating the machine, mayor Sulochana Das said the mega trommel machine is designed to screen a staggering 40 tonne waste per hour. It is also capable of segregating waste measuring 100 mm or more in size. To enhance the waste segregation process further, she said the facility will also house three additional machines for the segregation of smaller waste sizes, such as 40 mm, 20 mm, and 4 mm, focusing on hard waste materials. The mega trommel machine is equipped to efficiently recover items such as bottles, plastics, cloth and more, with dimensions exceeding 100 mm that could be sent for further processing at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), said municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To accelerate composting, the windrow piles will be periodically turned, with a total composting cycle of 28 days. After the composting cycle, the material will undergo processing through a series of trommels with sizes 40 mm, 20 mm and 4 mm. This meticulous process will ensure the segregation of compost and any Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) present in the waste, said deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu. He said the compost generated from the waste processing will be supplied as ‘Mo Khata’, while the RDF materials, on the other hand, will be compacted into bales and sent to nearby cement factories for use in kilns, promoting resource efficiency.