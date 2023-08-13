IMD-SOA University join hands for climate research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University and India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday collaborated to work jointly in the field of meteorology and climate modelling for use in climate-smart agriculture.SOA, which runs the Institute of Agricultural Sciences and set up the Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture (CCSA) a year ago, will exchange various data, expertise and advanced technologies with IMD to plan and execute joint research.

The collaboration will help in capacity building, adoption of strategies and field studies to address issues related to climate-resilient farming and its application in the field for marginal farmers. The two organisations will also bring out joint publications and reports besides organising round-table meetings, seminars and conferences on emerging issues in the area of climate science and its applications for the society.

Head of CCSA Prof RK Panda said IMD and SOA will jointly explore use of emerging instruments such as geospatial technologies in the areas of climate science for impact-based prediction to be used by various stakeholders in Odisha.

As per the agreement, the IMD will make available observational and analyzed data and operational weather and climate forecast products for undertaking research and development work by SOA faculty and students. Besides, IMD scientists will participate in joint research and development projects including evaluation and validation process of SOA tools and products. They will supervise selected MSc, MTech and PhD students and co-author joint publications and reports.

IMD will also facilitate mutually agreed PhD research in climate science and its applications-related work and provide field and laboratory facilities on request. Besides, IMD will provide laboratory access and other facilities depending upon availability to students, researchers and faculty of SOA and vice-versa.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between SOA vice chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in this regard. “The partnership will address issues related to climate-resilient farming and its application to aid marginal farmers,” said Prof Nanda.

Mohapatra said the MoU with SOA would help in the growth of human resources and technology. IMD, he said, has a lot of data which is freely provided to institutes for research purposes. IMD has digital data since 1901, satellite data since 1983 and doppler data since 1999, he said. Later, he called on SOA founder president Prof Manojranjan Nayak and discussed several issues related to climate change and environment.

