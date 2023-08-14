After Giridhar Gamang family, former MP Jayaram Pangi looks to rejoin Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the family of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, ex-MP Jayaram Pangi has evinced interest to join Congress. Pangi told media persons he is in touch with national leaders of the Congress in this regard and will take a decision soon. Pangi had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) at Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with members of the Gamang family in January this year.

The former MP however, said he wants to join Congress as BRS has decided not to launch its state unit in Odisha. Pangi said he will not return to BJD or BJP from which he had resigned. He had won from the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency on a BJD ticket in 2009. However, he resigned from BJD and joined BJP on May 9, 2017. Pangi unsuccessfully contested from the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.

Besides, expelled former Koraput MLA Krushnachandra Sagaria who had quit the party is also all set to return to Congress. Sagaria was expelled from the party in January, 2019. Sagaria said he has informed the Congress national leaders in this regard and is waiting for their decision.

