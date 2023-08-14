‘Bahanaga tragedy aftermath reposed faith in humanity’: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday presented cash rewards to the family members of Suraj Award recipients and felicitated volunteers, institutions and response forces for their support during Bahanaga train disaster on World Organ Donation Day.

The chief minister said human values and compassion, seen after the tragedy at Bahanaga incident, has reestablished trust in conscience. Stating disasters can strike anytime and anywhere, he said there is a need to enhance the capacity of the response teams. Besides, the community volunteers should also respond to such unpredictable disasters in a better manner, he said while stressing the need to be in a constant state of preparedness.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

addresing a gathering on World

Organ Donation Day

Recalling the contributions of people and different agencies to the rescue operations in the aftermath of the disaster, the chief minister said, “People of Bahanaga, local volunteers, institutions and response forces have held our heads high with their timely and selfless service”.

He described the incident as a tragedy that shook the nation with numerous deaths, severe injuries, immense pain and unimaginable sufferings. While offering condolences and sympathy to the family members of the deceased, the chief minister congratulated volunteers and organisations who were felicitated besides appreciating the role of the district administration led by Balasore collector.

“The role of people and administration during the tragedy will be remembered for al long time to come,” he added. The chief minister thanked the family members of the recipients of Suraj award, late Sudhanshu Sekhar Lenka of Jagatsinghpur district, late Tanuja Kar of Cuttack district and late Prasenjit Mohanty of Bhubaneswar. Thanking the family members of the awardees, he said they will always be remembered for their inspiring and exemplary humanitarian acts. The family members of the award winners were given cash award of Rs 5 lakh each.

Naveen also paid tributes to late Suraj Behera on whose name the award has been instituted and said the sacrifice made by his parents encouraged organ donation in the state. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick lauded immense courage of the people who came out in large numbers to rescue and save lives after the tragedy at Bahanaga.

