Free spoken English class in Sambalpur women’s college

SAMBALPUR: With an aim to hone soft-skills of students, free spoken English classes were launched in Sambalpur Women’s College by Sriballav and Sunanda Foundation on Thursday. The initiative, launched under the Mo College Abhiyan, was inaugurated by Director of IIM-Sambalpur Mahadeo Jaiswal. Speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal said there is a need to empower women through education for overall development of the country and the society.

“Along with the knowledge of one’s own history, culture, scriptures and past glory, additional mastery in English will enrich the personality of an individual,” he said. Jaiswal also praised late Sriballav Panigrahi for his selfless service towards the society.

Managing trustee of the foundation Priyadarshi Panigrahi said, “As a teacher of English Literature, my late mother Sunanda Panigrahi always strived to hone the personality of her students. As a step in this direction, we have launched Sunanda Panigrahi Memorial Spoken English classes for students of Sambalpur Government Women’s College where my mother served for 25 years.”

Senior journalist Subash Panigrahi also spoke on the occasion. A video message of former MLA and chairperson of the foundation Dr Raseswari Panigrahi was also played during the event.

